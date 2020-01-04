Home
Nearly 300 Siskiyou County employees plan to strike Monday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With no agreement between Siskiyou County and the Organized Employees of Siskiyou County, nearly 300 county employees are planning to strike Monday. The county employees are planning to strike for five days, but it could last even longer.

The union says they are fighting for better pay and benefits. In a written statement, the county said that a recent survey revealed Siskiyou County employees received a better benefit package than comparable counties.

The union is planning to picket starting Monday around 8 a.m. in front of the Siskiyou County Administration Office.

“Employees out in front of the courthouse, out in front of the county administrator’s office with signs and support from their friends, family and the community,” Matthew Rokes, OESC labor representative, said.

This week, representatives from both parties agreed on a list of roughly 40 essential employees. Essential staff are not allowed to strike. According to the union, the list mainly consists of workers in safety and health.

All county offices will remain open through the planned strike, but the county says scheduling may be altered.

