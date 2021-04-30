Neighborhood evacuated after JCSO says Gold Hill man pulled knife during argument

GOLD HILL, Ore —A Gold Hill man is in police custody Thursday after police say he pulled out a knife in an argument. The incident forced an evacuation of the nearby area.
Neighbors say they heard yelling earlier and were frightened, as things escalated. They say the fight was between a couple and children were present.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the domestic disturbance call around 3:45 pm Thursday afternoon. It was at the corner of Dardanelles Street and 4th Avenue in Gold Hill.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says everyone in the apartment complex and surrounding area were forced to evacuate. The SWAT Team, Jackson County Crisis Negotiators Team, and Jackson County Mental Health all responded.
“He came out with the kids and he was talking to the kids and the kids were playing and he seemed normal, but as I said once we went back in and we were hanging out some more in there, we were just about to go and leave that’s when I heard the yelling, you’re a liar, you’re a liar,” said witness, Sam Giordano.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was bitten by a police canine.
We don’t know the extent of his injuries.
At this time police have not released the suspects name or the charges he’s facing.
