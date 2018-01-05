Neighbors concerned about OnTrack purchasing home in East Medford

Medford, Ore. — OnTrack is expanding it’s footprint in East Medford, but the organization’s purchase of a new home has neighbors concerned.
If the licensing goes through, the house would hold 10 to 12 fathers who are recovering from substance addictions.
“It’s been a great neighborhood for us as far as raising children. We’ve never had any trouble while we’ve lived here,” Neighbor Lee Newton said.
Lee Newton has lived in the same neighborhood in East Medford for 21 years.
He says this neighborhood on Lone Pine Road is a tight-knit community with everyone looking after each other’s homes. but he’s afraid the state of his neighborhood will change after learning OnTrack bought a house down the road.
“I really honestly think that our property values will probably go down. It will be more difficult if any of us decide to sell or relocate,” Newton said.
Newton says it’s concerning the property is next door to a pharmacy and three blocks from an elementary school.
According to OnTrack, though, it’s an ideal location as a residential facility for the dad’s program which helps fathers recovering from substance addiction.
“It’s close to commercial property, it’s across the street and then it’s close to parks where kids can go. Ya know, it’s a nice neighborhood,” OnTrack Executive Director Alan Ledford said.
OnTrack Executive Director Alan Ledford says he thought it would be a good fit as it sits in the corner of the neighborhood and is fairly close to the mom’s program.
He says OnTrack was waiting to notify nearby homeowners until the deal was official as the home still isn’t licensed.
“The state has to come out and inspect it. We have to have all the policies and procedures and processes in place to meet the treatment requirements. And that takes a while,” Ledford said.
Modifications also need to be made to accommodate those who may have disabilities.
If the licensing does go through, many neighbors are worried about having recovering addicts, potentially in the criminal justice system next door.
They say they’ve worked hard to live in that area.
“It’s kind of a privilege – it’s something you’ve worked for – to live in a neighborhood like this,” Newton said.
On the other hand, Ledford says those in the dad’s program are trying to make a positive change.
“These are folks who want to get their life together, and we afford them the opportunity to do that,” Ledford said.
Looking ahead, Ledford plans to have more transparency with the community, holding an open house for neighbors if the licensing is granted.
“My hope is that we’ll provide decent housing and good treatment to folks. That we’ll be good neighbors… That our neighbors will see us that way. That they’ll come to us if there are problems, and we’ll resolve them together,” Ledford said.
Although the licensing isn’t official, neighbors say they would have liked to have been involved before the property was purchased.