Neighbors speak out after deaths ruled murder-suicide

Medford, Ore. — Neighbors of a Medford couple found dead Tuesday morning said the pair were often at odds with each other. Medford police responded to the house on Covina Avenue, after the woman’s workplace requested a welfare check. Following an investigation, officers say it appeared to be a murder-suicide.
“It’s so close to home, it definitely is a shocker for sure,” Rebecca Golden said. “This morning, I was getting in my car, at about 10:30 and Medford police were asking if I had seen the neighbors, or heard anything.”
The officers found Charmaine Crunk, 50, and Eric Hilsenberg, 51, dead inside the house. Police said the suspected Hilsenberg fatally shot Crunk, before turning the gun on himself. Officers noted the two had been in a 12 year relationship that ended last March.
While Golden hadn’t heard the gunshots, she was able to help police with some of their questions.
“I hadn’t seen them, but I was able to get them some information, phone numbers and stuff,” Golden said.
Golden also shared a little about the pair found inside the home, and admits she didn’t have a good feeling about her neighbors.
“We’ve had a few incidents that were definitely alarming, and with some small children, we didn’t want them around,” Golden said.
While the investigation into what happened is ongoing, police say there’s no active threat to the neighborhood or the city.
“It’s good to see that you know, we have a lot of enforcement here,” Golden said. “That makes us feel a lot more safe.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are involved in this case as well. If you have any information about the couple, you’re asked to call Medford police.