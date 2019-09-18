Home
Netflix ‘Skin Wars’ judge teaches art class in Yreka

Local

Yreka, CA. –  Have you ever watched the show skin-wars on Netflix? It’s a competition show with super-realistic body-painting.

The city of Yreka got a glimpse of it in real life on Friday, September 13 when Craig Tracy, the judge from the competition show, came to teach a class to local artists.

Yreka Art Hops curator Kris Taylor simply described it as “fantastic.”

“We had people crowded in the buildings as well as outside the buildings watching the painting happening. People were going into the restaurants, going in to eat, and then coming back out and watching the progression of the paintings throughout the night,” Taylor said.

