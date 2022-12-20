New adaptive skier program coming to Mount Ashland

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – A new adaptive skier program is coming to Mount Ashland in January.

The non-profit Oregon Adaptive Sports is bringing the program to Mount Ashland, focusing on creating access to outdoor sports and pursuits.

This new pilot program creates more access to the mountain, for people with disabilities.

The program will give participants specialized equipment and training, to accommodate skiers of all skill levels.

The program is offering two half-day lessons every Friday and Saturday starting January 20th and lasting through March.

“There are a lot of barriers to access to a lot of outdoor sports but particularly skiing for people with disabilities so it’s really exciting that OAS has been able to create a situation where it removes some of those barriers,” said Joe Jackson, Program Coordinator.

Jackson says Toyota is paying for everyone’s first three lessons. If you are interested in the program, you can sign up here.