New additions to Josephine County Fair

Members of the Head, Heart, Hands and Health club as well as the Future Farmers club, have new storage spaces that they can use to hold all the equipment they need for their animals.
The storage spaces are like little buildings and they’re decorated to fit the fairs theme, wild wild frontier.
“So we really thought it would be cool if we had storage place that we could have a secure place on sight plus it kind of doubles as a new exhibit to the fair grounds especially since its the wild wild frontier,” Jen McGowan, 4H leader, said.
Just around the corner of the livestock section of the fairgrounds is the carnival. Marque Lundgren, General Manager for Paul Maurer Shows say they put new LED lights in most of the rides and even added a new ride.
“We have a new ride called the Mardi Gras which is a walk through with the glass house,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids and the parents to watch them, my personal favorite is the music.”
The fair is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M.
