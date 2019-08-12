New affordable housing complex applications open in west Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – Applications open Monday for a new affordable housing complex in west Medford.
The apartments are only open to households that make 50 percent or less of the median gross income in Medford. There are 64 units, but the housing authority says there have already been hundreds of applications filled out.
“There’s a huge need for housing in general in our community, especially affordable housing and the wait list we have for some of our other properties are up to two to three years people are waiting for an apartment,” Cara Cater, Housing Authority of Jackson County, said.
There are one, two and three bedroom options. Each unit comes with a washer and dryer. The complex is complete with a community center and playground.
Applications are open through Friday to be entered into a lottery. If you apply after Friday or are not selected in the lottery, you will be placed on a waiting list.
“Anything we can do to bring more affordable housing to our area’s going to be a huge improvement for the people who live here,” Carter said.
Newbridge Place is located off Ross Lane behind Albertson’s.
The complex is expected to open this fall. Applicants will be notified if they have been selected in the lottery on August 26.
