New Ashland Interim City Manager Approved

The Ashland city council met tonight to discuss their interim city manager position.

Gary Milliman will step in as the new interim city manager on August 2nd.

The city council, says Milliman has roughly 40 years of experience managing various cities including 11 years as Brooking’s city manager.

“He can be a part of us coming together, and serving the people of Ashland well,” said Stefani Seffinger, an Ashland city councilwoman. “And I wanna say I was deeply impressed with your interview. Thank you.”

Gary Milliman was approved unanimously.

