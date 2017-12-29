New Bike Tax to go into effect on January 1st

Medford, Ore — Going into effect on January 1st, a flat rate will be placed on certain bike purchases and that has bicycle shops adapting to how they do business.
“I know riders who commute every day, I know riders who are exclusively training for races and everything in between,” said Alex Hayes, owner and president of Cycle Sport.
Few people in the Rogue Valley know the bike riding community better than Alex Hayes.
He and his father have owned Cycle Sport in Medford and Ashland for 40 years.
“We have a lot of great options for road, mountain, you name it, and I feel very fortunate to live in this area for riding’s sake,” said Hayes
A new tax set to go in place on the 1st could put a stick in the spokes of the Hayes family business.
“Interesting reactions from customers that know about it, some are vehemently opposed to it, haven’t heard many that are in super support of it yet,” said Hayes.
The flat rate $15 tax effects bicycles operated on the ground, on wheels that are completely human powered, 26 inches in diameter or more and that retail for $200 or more.
“Anything that we stock that is not a youth bike, and doesn’t have a electric assist is essentially going to have that tax applied to it, that covers 90, 99 percent of our bikes.”
Hayes says he understands why the tax was proposed, to offset losses in fuel tax due to more efficient vehicles.
“Bikes are used for transportation in some cases, not all, and so it makes sense in that regard, on the other side of things, bikes don’t really do much damage to roads.”
While the results remain to be seen, Hayes is hoping the extra charge doesn’t discourage riders from pursuing their passion.
“It’ll be interesting to see how folks react when they see a bike tax come up on their purchase.”
With the new tax Oregon becomes the first state in the Nation with a tax on bicycle sales outside of normal state sales taxes.