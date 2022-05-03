New business blossoms despite pandemic

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A Talent resident is taking her love for cheese, and turning it into a successful business. Dawn Aquino, a vegan herself, missed eating cheese so much that she decided to create an alternative.

That’s when the dairy-free nacho cheese sauce she calls “Gimme More Gabby’s” was created. It’s made up of vegetables, spices, cashews, and fresh-squeezed lemon juice.

Aquino and her partner were worried about starting a business, after seeing the pandemic’s impact on other businesses. But she says it’s been well received from the community.

“Sherms Food For Less gave us a chance, and the Shop ‘n Kart in Ashland those were our only two stores, we had two cases that went out that week, and here we are not even a full month later, we are up to 6 stores and 10 to 15 cases a week going out,” said Aquino.

You can find the dairy-free nacho cheese at stores like Sherms Food For Less, Shop ‘n Kart, and the Medford Food Co-op. Aquino says she hopes to continue growing the business and spread awareness of the product.