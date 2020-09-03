New businesses finding opportunity in the Rogue Valley

Phoenix, Ore — It’s no question the last few months have been difficult for small business but some local entrepreneurs say now is the perfect time to get started on their next adventure.
“We called ourselves crazy quite a few times,” said Rafael Gonzales.
In a time when small businesses are struggling nationwide, the Rogue Valley is seeing some glimmers of hope.
“Rogue Valley is where we needed to be, we found this great opportunity at Phoenix Industrial studios to come in and find this great spot and slowly but surely chip away at it,” said Janai Gonzales.
Janai and Rafael Gonzales own Clyde’s Corner a new pizza joint in Phoenix, Oregon with a local community focus. They will admit starting a new business during a global pandemic isn’t easy as pie.
“We were, a bit of a delay, we were hoping to shoot for opening in the spring, and after everything we pushed back everything to August but we couldn’t be happier with the turnout and everything that’s come about from it,” said Janai Rafael.
Next door Northwest Ceramics also opened it’s doors recently.
“Yes like 4 weeks.”
Owner and ceramics teacher Liz O’Brien says there couldn’t have been a better time.
“Honestly during this time we felt like there was a need for an outlet for people to come out and do something artistic,” said O’Brien.
Despite the struggles, both businesses say the response has been great.
“Even up to opening day we had a lot of worries, but the biggest stress relief was actually getting the doors open, seeing people enjoy and the feedback we’ve been getting,” said Rafael Gonzales.
“I think this is the way life is going to be for a little bit and we just say we’re going to go with the flow rather than against it,” said Liz O’Brien.
Both businesses say several other possible tenants are in discussion with the Phoenix Industrial Park to move in but no new contracts has been signed yet.
