New café market opens in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A brand new business hosted a successful grand opening party in Ashland on May 22nd.

Moxie Café and Market has officially opened its doors to the public. This unique café pairs a coffee shop with an upscale convenience store experience, making it perfect for people who want a space to hang out with some friends, or a quick snack for the road.

“It’s just been a grand, grand opening to get our patio kicked off with our neighbors and just showing people what we are about, and now its just time to celebrate we’ve got our systems down we got people ready to go and we are ready to serve the community,” said Allison Hamik, Owner of Moxie Café And Market.

Hamik says they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They also have alcohol on tap as well as premade cocktails available for sale. Hamik wants to invite everyone in the Ashland area to check out what they have to offer. Moxie Café And Market is located at 691 Fair Oaks Avenue.