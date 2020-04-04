Home
New cases of coronavirus in Jackson Co., one new case in Josephine Co.

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Josephine County Public Health confirms there is one new case of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total cases to 13 as of 7 am.

Jackson County Public Health also reports there are 4 new cases in the county.

This brings Jackson County’s total number of coronavirus cases to 33.

Jackson County Public Health recommend people wear alternative masks while out in public for essential services.

For more information on coronavirus, visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

