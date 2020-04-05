New cases of coronavirus in Jackson, Josephine and Klamath Counties

SOUTHERN OREGON — Jackson County Public Health has confirmed there are 4 new cases in the county.
This brings Jackson County to a total of 37 coronavirus cases.
Josephine County Public Health says there is one new case in the county, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the area to 14.
Klamath County Public Health also confirmed a new case in the county.
Klamath County now has a total of 15 coronavirus cases.
For more information on coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
