New details released on reopening the State of Oregon

SALEM, ORE. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown and her office are working on plans to reopen the state.
A 25-page draft plan was leaked to the public and outlines 3 different phases.
The first still includes strict social distancing in public. It would also include reopening child care facilities while people who are vulnerable would still be asked to stay home. And gatherings over 10 people would still not be allowed.
If after 14 days, health officials don’t see any trouble the state would move on to phase 2. Gatherings of 50 people would then be allowed and schools and gyms could reopen with social distancing.
Then following another 14 days, phase 3 would begin, which may allow larger gatherings. Bars could allow seating and visitors could begin visiting senior homes.
The plan is still in the draft phases and will be debated between lawmakers before being implemented.
