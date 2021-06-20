New FEMA housing opens in Talent for displaced families

TALENT, Ore. — A new direct housing program site through FEMA is open in Talent.
The site is located off of S. Pacific Highway at the former Totem Pole Trailer Park.
FEMA representative, Greg O’Reilly, says 27 families and trailers are on-site.
He says the families are the same ones who resided at the trailer park before the Almeda Fire destroyed the area.
“I think it has been very rewarding for community members, stakeholders, and all the people that have been part of the discussions and collaboration to drive by every day and see the amazing progress,” said O’Reilly.
O’Reilly says the manufactured homes come in 2-3 bedroom sizes with fire suppression systems.
He says ramps and other accessories are also available for families with special needs.
O’Reilly says other special housing sites like this one are expected to open in the valley in the coming weeks, but he can’t say what locations at this time.
