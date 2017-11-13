New fingerprint scanning at Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office

Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office got its first taste of a new fingerprint technology Monday.
Instead of the old-fashioned ink and roll, the sheriff’s office now has live laser scanning.
Civil Manager Larry Morgan says citizens often had problems with fingerprints getting rejected.
Now the process is much more accurate and efficient.
“When you’re doing the live scan to OSP, we don’t have to print anything. We just confirm that we have all the quality prints and we just hit the send button, ‘ok’ it, and it’s automatically sent to OSP,” Morgan said.
According to Morgan, many other counties already have the technology.
He says the extra funding for the sheriff’s department allowed it to upgrade the system.