New fire outside of White City has burned 25 acres

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry says a new fire outside of White City began around 2:45 this afternoon.
The fire is burning in the 9600 block of E. Antelope Road.
Level 2 evacuations have started for all addresses south of the roadblock at 8465 E. Antelope Rd.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue volunteers are now helping with roadblocks and evacuation notifications.
ODF spokesperson, Natalie Weber, says the fire is at an estimated 25 acres at this time.
“We have a couple of crews on scene, Fire District 3 is on the scene here with us. A bulldozer, two type 1 helicopters, we’ve ordered a type 2 helicopter,” said Weber.
She says fire crews are working on establishing a fire line.
Weber says crews have been ordered to stay overnight and work on the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
