New fire prompts evacuations in western Lane Co.

MAPLETON, Ore. — Firefighters are battling a new fire about one mile from Mapleton in western Lane County. It is being called the Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire.
The fire is at least 300 acres acres, according to Oregon Department of Forestry. It says the fire was reported as several separate fires around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and is now being managed as one wildfire. At least six aircraft and half a dozen fire engines are battling the fire. The fire is burning uphill and away from the city.
ODF’s Incident Management Team 1 will take control of the fire starting Monday evening.
There are multiple evacuations. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 evacuation orders for residents of Hadsell Creek Road and Level 2 evacuation orders for Sweet Creek Road residents. For the latest evacuation information please go to https://www.lanecounty.org/news/sweetcreekfires
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
