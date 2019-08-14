Home
New food truck trolley in Medford’s Alba Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s a new trolley in town… but it won’t be taking passengers, it’ll be serving burgers.

The Rogue Grill opened about two weeks ago at Alba Park in downtown Medford, except it’s not your average food truck, it’s an old trolley!

Dave Green, the owner of Rogue Grill, has lived in the Rogue Valley all his life. He used to build food trucks for other people, but about halfway through renovating the trolley he decided to keep it for himself.

“We just like the park setting and there’s a lot of people in this vicinity,” Green said. “We thought, you know, could be a good service and we could have fun with it,” he said, “just excited about meeting new people and serving good burgers.”

Green flew across the county to August, Maine to get the trolley and drove it all the way back to the Rogue Valley. It took him about 10 days and 3300 miles.

They’re open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

