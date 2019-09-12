New generation learns about 9/11 in textbooks

“I was in third grade, so I was eight years old,” Genesis, resident, said.
Many recall the exact details of where they were and what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001.
“My parents were just on the phone just talking to their relatives and it was just this moment of kind of like what is going on in the world,” Genesis said.
That was 18 years ago. For the overwhelming majority of local students, they learned about 9/11 in a textbook.
“Yeah a few teachers explained where they were and what they were doing exactly and how it just kind of popped up and it was a huge tragedy,” Hunter Cambell, high school student, said.
“My math teacher brought it up and she said that her brother actually enlisted in the navy because of it,” Enrique Jaime, high school student, said.
But just because they don’t recall 9/11, doesn’t mean the importance of the day is lost on them.
“Pretty important day to come back and think about and try to prevent whatever caused it to not happen again,” Cambell said.
Beginning today, the U.S. Military will now accept service members who weren’t even alive when the attacks happened on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“It’s just like remembering everyone that served for us and how our county bounced back from it,” Jaime said.
