New information in teenage drowning investigation

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – We’re learning new information about the death of a teenage boy at Siskiyou Lake. The 14 year old drowned in the waters there last month.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office initially ruled his death accidental. Tonight the Sheriff’s Office says the boy had large amounts of alcohol and marijuana in his system.
They say their investigation shows he and the teens he was with may have been involved in not only illegal drug use, but also trespassing and driving while impaired.
The department is still working to clarify what took place in the hours before and after the 14 year old’s death. Their investigation is ongoing, and the case will likely be sent to the District Attorney’s Office.