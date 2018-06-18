New Jail Commander reports for duty

Jackson County, Ore — Jackson County’s newest jail commander is on the job after captain Dan Penland began his retirement last week.
Jackson County Sheriff Lieutenant Josh Aldrich is a 18 year veteran of the force.
Lt. Aldrich hopes to build on recent progress when it comes to care and rehabilitation of the jail population.
“Looking for every possible way we can to turn this footprint into something that’s going to best serve our community with the space we have,” said Lt. Aldrich.
Aldrich says the biggest need in the county is a new jail to replace the outdated and overcrowded one he now oversees.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.