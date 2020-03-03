New K9 joins Central Point P.D.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local police now have a new ally in their fight against crime.
K9 Gus is the latest team member at the Central Point Police Department. The German shepherd is fully trained thanks in part to Working Dogs Oregon and Howling Creek K9s.
According to officers, Gus is a “three-in-one” K9, capable of tracking missing persons, apprehending fleeing suspects, and detecting illegal substances.
Police said Gus will be available to other neighboring jurisdictions if help is requested.
He should be ready to patrol with his handler in May.