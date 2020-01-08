New law prompts changes to public safety at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is making some changes to public safety.
New legislation was passed last year by the legislature changing how public safety agencies at Oregon universities do their job.
A new law, dubbed Kaylee’s Law, went into effect in 2020.
It’s named for Kaylee Sawyer. The young college student was killed by a campus security officer in Bend in 2016.
It requires nationwide background checks for people looking to be hired as campus security officers. It also requires their uniforms and vehicles to look different from traditional law enforcement, so the two are not confused.
Oregon universities had until January 1st to be in compliance with the law.
“We have been in compliance with the law before it even passed,” said Director of Community and Media Relations at SOU, Joe Mosley.
Mosley says the school has been preparing for the changes for months.
“Kaylee’s Law does mention no stop and frisk authority and we have implemented new policy in that regard,” Mosley said.
The school’s public safety patrol cars have amber flashing lights, not the traditional red and blue.
But some changes, despite the school’s efforts, haven’t taken place yet.
“We’ve ordered new uniforms for all of our officers that was done back in October and we’re waiting for those to arrive,” added Mosley.
Some students say they’ve noticed an increased presence in campus security as of late.
“Since fall term I’ve seen a lot more of the security patrol vehicles and the officers than I thought I was going to,” said SOU student, Kirah Lucier.
“I’ve noticed the [campus patrol] vehicle more often now but I don’t know if that’s just because I didn’t see it before,” SOU student, Anna Williamson, said.
Everyone we talked to said they feel safe on campus.
“I used to go to the University of Oregon I’d say I can feel like there’s more of a presence of campus security than the University of Oregon,” added SOU student, Cole Compau.
