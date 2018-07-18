Home
New level 2 evacuations issued near Taylor Creek Fire in Josephine Co.

Josephine County, Ore. –  The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is telling some residents they are being placed on a Level 2 “Be SET” Evacuation Notice for the Taylor Creek Fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the move comes based on recommendations from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Here’s a list of the residences and businesses affected.

Pickett Creek Road

West Pickett Creek Road

Green Tree Loop

Bickford Drive

Sanders Creek

Paradise Garden Road

Sallsten Road

Hussey Lane

Steelhead Lane

Cliffside Drive

Bartlett Lane

 

A LEVEL 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice means that you must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The Sheriff’s Office says residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. The encourage anyone to sign up for Citizen Alert at www.rvem.org

 

