New Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuations for Slater Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — New evacuations for the Slater Fire in the Illinois Valley are issued Sunday.
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a Level 3 ‘Go’ for all residences on Beebee Drive, Kendall, Browntown and Holland Corner areas. In addition, there is a Level 3 ‘Go’ also issued for all Althouse Creek Road from Holland Loop Road. The Holland Loop Store will remain open.
It’s now burned approximately 122,000 acres. There is potential for the nearby Devil Fire to merge with the Slater Fire burning to its west. The Devil Fire is approaching 4,000 acres in size. Both fires are currently 0% contained and the causes are still under investigation.
