New indoor golfing facility to open in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – A new golf training facility is opening up in Phoenix. Golf Garage is a state-of-the-art indoor golf facility.

After 15 years of hard work Golf Garage is hosting its grand opening Thursday, exactly a year after they broke ground.

The facility spans nearly 20,000 square feet and includes 10 falcon simulators, indoor putting areas, an outdoor area, Pilates, FitSprings, and more.

Guests can enjoy many festivities at the grand opening including food tucks, raffles, and a contest.

“Tomorrow is going to be amazing. It’s just been everything coming together all the hard work. Family. Just the sacrifices that have been made. But just to see the community enjoy this,” said Owner Noah Horstman

The grand opening begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Golf Garage can be found in Phoenix at 3336 Grove Road, across from Home Depot. It’s open 24/7 for members.

