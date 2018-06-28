New Marijuana Standards set to go into effect in August

Talent, Ore — New rules are coming for the cannabis industry in Oregon. Now, another round of guidelines have dispensaries and growers scrambling to meet new standards.
“It’s really is a step in the direction of letting the consumer educate themselves, which honestly is the best bet,” said Andrew Robison of Talent Health Club, a dispensary in Talent.
Nearly 4 years since legalization, and the cannabis industry continues to change in Oregon. Quickly.
“You really have to, as a consumer, do some math yourself to make sure your dosing is going to be appropriate to what you’re after, in effect,” said Robison.
In August, new rules set by the state will standardize the product name, weight and content on the packaging, like the ingredients on a gallon of milk.
“It actually brings the packing and labeling standards in Oregon up to FDA standards.”
Robison says it’s a long term solution to something that can be confusing to customers.
“While each individual company may struggle to transition, it definitely is a long term play to make the products more available, and safer and more clearly labeled for consumers.”
Robison says he is concerned about the cost to smaller businesses, who have to re-label product before the deadline.
“That’s a huge expense for a small cottage industry craft business trying to push through this very over-saturated time in the market,” said Robison.
Even so, he sees positive growth, in a growing industry.
“We need to be able to approach all the new potential consumers, if we are going to be considered a real, normal industry.” said Robison.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.