New Medford City Manager announced

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford has selected their new City Manager. Here is the statement from the City’s Communications Director:

The City of Medford is pleased to announce that on August 1, Council will be taking formal action to select its new City Manager, Robert Field. Mr. Field brings over thirty years of experience in local government and the private sector, most recently serving as the City Manager for the City of San Bernardino, California.

His extensive career includes positions such as Assistant County Executive Officer for Riverside County’s Economic Development Agency, Director of Facilities Management for Riverside County, and various other leadership roles within the Riverside County Economic Development Agency.

Field also has a robust background in capital project planning, economic development, community engagement, and negotiating complex agreements. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California, Riverside, and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Organizational Studies from California Baptist University.

Tim D’Alessandro expressed his confidence in the new City Manager, stating, “Robert Field’s vast experience and proven track record in municipal management and economic development make him an ideal fit for Medford. We are excited to welcome him to our community and look forward to his leadership in advancing our city’s goals and initiatives.”

The City Manager opening is being created by the retirement of Medford’s current City Manager Brian Sjothun. See our January 2024 report here.

Here is our previous report on the City Manager candidate finalists.

