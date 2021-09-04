New Medford event and aquatic center receives $2M in funding

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new aquatics and event center in Medford is one step closer to becoming reality.
Medford City Council approved more than $2-million in funds for the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex, during Thursday night’s meeting. It’ll be the largest building project, the city has ever taken on.
The money will go toward preparing the site for construction, starting in the spring of next year. Over the next three months, the groundwork for the 140,000 square foot facility will start.
“What the city council authorized is the earthwork that has to take place and for the first time since the project was approved several months ago, people will actually be seeing things happening on the ground here at the sports park,” said Parks & Recreation Director, Rich Rosenthal.
Plans for the facility will include, an event center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a splash pad, and more.
A groundbreaking ceremony will happen next Friday, at Howard Memorial Sports Park.
