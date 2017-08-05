New Medford housing development pushed back

Medford, Ore. — Plans for a brand new housing and shopping complex in Medford are being pushed back.
The developers of the new Stewart Meadows community met with the Site Plan and Architectural Commission on Friday. They were hoping to move forward with a 134-unit housing complex on Stewart and Garfield.
The developers were given a list of changes to make, before the plans can move forward. Some of those changes include adding bicycle parking spaces, and getting approval for property line adjustments.
While the apartments are on hold for now, work is already being done on the lot. Crews are building a new Providence Health Center on the corner.
“There are many structures that are going to go up out here, and a lot of them are still in design,” Project Superintendent Josh Geyer said, of S & B James Construction Management. “The next development is the residential units, and that’s the portion KOGAP’s going to managing themselves.”
The developers will meet with the City again on August 18.
