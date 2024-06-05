New mental health facilities coming to Klamath Falls in summer 2025

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) is set to open two mental health facilities in summer 2025.

On Monday, KBBH hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at 705 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls, where the new facilities will be built.

This will include a 5-chair crisis stabilization center and 16-bed residential treatment facility. With this expansion, the clinic will double its service capacity.

It says this will introduce 24-7 behavioral health crisis stabilization to Klamath County and reduce costs for the clinic’s partners.

“Not only reducing costs for individuals who are involved in law enforcement or the hospital system,” said KBBH’s Abbie McClung. “When the base challenge that’s being experienced is rooted in behavioral health; not criminal or medical concerns. And so it diverts individuals into the appropriate level of care, which will increase capacity for law enforcement and also for our hospital here in Klamath county.”

Klamath County transferred three lots of its property over to KBBH for the new facilities.

The expansion is supported by two Oregon Health Authority grants, totaling just over 5 million dollars.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.