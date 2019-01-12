New mental health facility to open in east Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — A new facility providing mental health support to Jackson County residents is scheduled to open next week.
The Beckett Center, opening in east Medford, said the center will provide a therapeutic and supportive treatment environment for those struggling with mental illness.
ColumbiaCare Services said they want to offer an environment that is less stigmatizing, more cost-effective and more appropriate than a medical hospital.
“We basically serve adults who are experiencing mental health crisis and need a safe, therapeutic, inviting, supportive treatment to environment to stabilize,” said Jennifer Sewitsky of ColumbiaCare Services, “and then hopefully get connected to ongoing community services.”
The program will also service as a launching pad to ongoing community services and recovery.
It’s scheduled to open on January 14th.