New Mexico man pleads guilty for 28 charges of attempted aggravated murder

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man who went on a multi-county crime spree in Southern Oregon more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, just a month before he was finally going to trial.
Matthew Fanelli, 32, pleads guilty to all 28 charges of attempted aggravated murder Monday.
“The volume of discovery, in this case, was huge. So it was a 28 count indictment and so the nature of this case is the equivalent of a murder case,” said Deputy Chief DA, Lisa Turner.
The case was a two-year process, something Turner said is common with someone facing as many charges as Fanelli.
Oregon State Police said on February 24, 2019, Fanelli tried to steal a car in Roseburg. and fled the police. He was soon leading five different law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase down I-5 into Josephine Co. OSP said he shot at multiple people along the way, one bullet nearly hit a child in their car seat before Fanelli was finally arrested. NBC5 News spoke to the family soon after their terrifying ordeal.
“We can move on. Like I can look at my baby and just be thankful that he’s here,” said Ashley Williams.
Fanelli eventually surrendered to the police, but not before he shot a Josephine Co. man 4 times in an attempt to steal his car. The man survived and appeared in court Monday.
“I was assaulted and left for dead,” said the victim, “I want him to be sentenced to the fullest extent”.
Next week Fanelli is supposed to physically show up in court for sentencing. He could get as many as 30 years behind bars.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]