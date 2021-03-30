Home
New Mexico man sentenced to 33 years in Oregon prison

New Mexico man sentenced to 33 years in Oregon prison

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The New Mexico man who went on a crime spree in Douglas and Josephine County appeared in court Monday for sentencing.

Matthew Fanelli was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last week to dozens of counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Fanelli was arrested in 2019 after he led five different law enforcement agencies on a chase down I5.

OSP said he shot at multiple people during the chase before he was arrested.

“Any person who can do the things that you’ve done in our community must really have no sense of shame,” said Judge Matthew Galli.

The Josephine County man who Fanelli shot four times at the end of his crime spree also appeared in court today. He told NBC5 News he’s happy with the sentencing and can now move on.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »