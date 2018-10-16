New, more accurate mapping puts Stukel Mountain Fire at 500 acres

Klamath Falls, Ore. — Firefighters are working to keep homes safe today near the Stukel Mountain fire in Klamath County. The fire is burning in grass, brush, and scattered juniper in steep terrain. New, more accurate mapping now has it at 500 acres with containment at 10%.
Firefighters hope to have it fully contain by Saturday and say freezing temperatures overnight have helped significantly. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
On Monday air tankers from Chico and Redding dropped 10 loads of retardant on the fire in an effort to keep the fire from spreading south and east. Two helicopters made bucket drops on hot spots. Approximately 250 firefighters worked building line around the fire and working hot spots within the fire interior.
As of Tuesday afternoon, road closure remains in effect along Hill Road on the west side of Stukel Mountain. On the south end it is closed at Hill Road and Matney Way. On the north end it is closed from the junction of Reeder and Hill Roads. Dehlinger Road is also closed from Hwy 39 to Hill Road.
There is a level one (Be Ready) evacuation level being put in place for the residences within the road closure area. Law enforcement will be notifying residents if they are in the evacuation area.