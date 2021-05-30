New mural in downtown Medford focuses on unity

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — Downtown Medford is getting more colorful thanks to a non-profit art studio!
Life Art Studio and Cultural Center is painting a large mural on the side of the old Acme Building on West 6th street.
The mural follows a theme of humanity, unity, and diversity.
Life Art brought teens from schools around the valley to help paint it.
The lead muralist, Melissa Ghiglieri, says she came up with 6 different art renderings before deciding on hands clasped together.
“It would be really cool if this was the first of many murals we’re doing in Medford and I really love the theme of unity, especially right now,” said Ghiglieri.
Ghiglieri says the mural is expected to be completed by mid-next week.
The Downtown Medford Association is also partnering with Life Art to create the mural.
Lunch was donated to the student artists by Jackson Creek Pizza Company.
