New music space is open in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new music destination is open in Medford.

Rockafairy had its grand opening on March 11th where local businesses like Fat Kid Food Co. and Portals Brewing were there providing food and drinks for the celebration.

It had live performances from local bands as well as a silent auction with items donated from local businesses.

“It’s a huge payoff. This is all about community and all about bringing people together to enjoy music, and to have that put together and see all the different facets of people come out and collaborate and work together is fantastic,” said Shane Ross, Owner of Rockafairy.

Ross says their number one offering is their instrument library and collaboration space. Instruments are donated by members of the community and can be checked out by anyone looking to make music.

Ross says there is practice space available for bands as well as private spaces for recording podcasts and vocals.

For more information, you can visit Rockafairy’s website here.