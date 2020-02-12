New non-stop flights from Medford to San Diego begin in June

“We’re excited if it’s going straight to San Diego. More tropical places and to not have to stop down in LA,” added Medford residents, Dave and Shelley Mazzella.
Beginning this June, Allegiant Airlines will offer seasonal flights into August operating twice weekly.
“It’s a big impact on the economy, definitely,” said airport air service and economic development manager, Jason Foster.
Foster says San Diego will be the 10th city Medford connects to.
“We have about 30,000 passengers a year between San Diego and Medford, it’s actually our largest un-serviced route until now, so we’re really excited to see that,” added Foster.
MFR is growing each year.
In 2018 it surpassed 1 million passengers for the first time.
2019 was even better, seeing nearly 1.1 million travelers.
Foster says if the San Diego flights are successful, they could even be extended.
In the meantime, airport officials are hoping this is just the beginning of a big 2020, with more new cities connecting to the Rogue Valley.
“We got another air service forum that we’ll be attending in April. We’ll be meeting with several air carriers at that and we’re hoping to maybe snag some new routes out of that, as well,” Foster said.
