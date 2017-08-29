New offices for Grants Pass Public Safety

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is planning to move their office and dispatch center.
Early in June of this year they bought the former Grants Pass Department of Human Services building that is at the intersection of 6th street and A street.
Originally, the plan was to make a few renovations to the building. And then to move office the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and dispatch center there within roughly 18 months.
The need to move comes from both a lack of space at the annex, where the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety currently is, and preparedness for potential natural disasters.
“The other issue is that that we were able to determine about a year and half, two years ago, is that it (the annex) is not seismically sound. Meaning that during an earthquake the building has the potential to collaps,” Officer Jim Hamilton says.
The old Grants Pass Department of Human Services building is just over 19,000 square feet which Grants Pass Public Safety officials say would suit their needs very well.