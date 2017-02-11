Home
New Oregon bill could tax wholesale coffee per pound

New Oregon bill could tax wholesale coffee per pound

Local Top Stories , , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. — For a lot of people, coffee is a staple in the morning, or to get through a long afternoon at work. But a new bill being introduced in the Oregon Legislature could have you paying more for your mocha.

House Bill 2875 would put a five-cent per pound tax on wholesale coffee. It could have a ripple effect, from your morning cup at home to businesses like Dutch Bros.

“In the seven western states we’re in, we have 277 stands today,” Jennifer Wheatley said, the company’s PR Manager. “We buy our coffee through a green bean buyer from three different countries, from Brazil, Colombia, and El Salvador.”

All of those beans are imported into Oregon, for roasting. The cost of a tax could add up.

“It’s always a shock, like, didn’t see that coming,” Wheatley said. “We just actually got a copy of the bill last night, and that was the first we’d heard about it, so we haven’t even really had time to dive in and look at it yet.”

If passed, the money raised would be split evenly between the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program, and an Alternative Education  Sustainability fund.

Even if prices were driven up, Aryon Childress said she’d still get her caffeine fix.

“They serve a ton of people, that ton of people’s not going to mind that five cents going to help out anywhere, you know, if we need police, National Guard program, anything,” Childress said. “We make a cup, and then we go out and get one in the morning, after we’ve made one to start.”

The bill was introduced on Thursday. If passed this legislative session, the tax would go into effect on July 1, 2018.

Natalie Weber
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics