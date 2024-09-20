New OSF Exec. Director on moving to Southern Oregon and her goals

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced a new executive director.

“In terms of moving up there, I’m looking forward to being in a community, a little bit smaller community; more like I grew up in. A community full of artists and creative people with lots of space to breathe,” said Gabriella Calicchio, who’s making her way from the bay area in California to the Rogue Valley to lead the OSF. Gabriella Calicchio grew up in a small town in Vermont. She recalls knowing she wanted to work in theater since she was a kid, cultivated by being surrounded by artists such as her parents. She said,

“I got my master’s degree in arts administration and education, and I was determined that I would be running theaters and that’s the direction I wanted to go. And I’ve been working towards this theater since then.”

Calicchio has worked at multiple theater companies and she’s coming from the role of the director of the Marin Cultural Association which is a nonprofit that aims to support art and culture. But she’s had her eyes on an executive director role at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for quite some time. She was always enamored with the production and passion displayed at the OSF; she said,

“It attracts the very best artists, the very best actors, directors, creative teams and the product is amazing, and it has to be, or we wouldn’t attract visitors from across the country, even the world.”

And while she said the path wasn’t a straight line, she’s grateful she got this opportunity at this time. Calicchio said she’s excited for working with the staff, like Tim Bond, the artistic director; to collaborate together to further develop and expand the OSF. Calicchio said,

“In a way that will produce new and interesting and innovative work, while at the same time honoring the tradition of the bard and keeping true to the original mission.”

Calicchio will officially start in her new role in November. Until then she will be working closely with Tyler Hokama, who was the interim executive director and will still work with OSF. Calicchio said it’s the group effort that’s brought the OSF to success, even 90 years later. And she is looking forward to contributing to continuing that success,

“I’m really looking forward to making a move up there and immersing myself into the community and hopefully having a great impact on OSF and American theater.”

Calicchio will be at OSF’s 90th anniversary Gala on Monday. For more information on the Gala see NBC5’s interview with Chief Development Officer, Kamilah Long and veteran actor of stage and screen, Anthony Heald.

