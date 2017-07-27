New park at Wilson Elementary

Medford, Ore.- The city of Medford is working on a long term plan to add dozens of acres of parks and trails.
The most recent effort comes from Wilson elementary. A few acres are undergoing a transformation.
“The expectation is that people would be able to use and have the same type of experience that they would at other parks in the city,” Medford Parks and Recreation official Rich Rosenthal says.
It’s a small step in part of a larger plan.
Designating the land at Wilson Elementary is part of the city’s Leisure Services Project. Park leaders say choosing Wilson was easy because it’s already public lands.
And Rosenthal says, it was a wise decision. An economic one as well.
The move is part of an effort to add 79 acres of parkland and about 17 miles of trails to Medford by 2026.
The city chose to focus on the Wilson deal now because it’s quick and easy. Rosenthal says to people who use Wilson as a park already the changes wont be drastic.
As the new park at Wilson takes shape the city will start focusing on other areas to add outdoor space.
The city is eyeing neighborhoods that don’t have a park within a half mile.