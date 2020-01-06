Home
New park has ribbon cutting ceremony this week

New park has ribbon cutting ceremony this week

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A new park in Central Point is having it’s grand opening later this week.

The Don and Flo Bohnert Farm Park officially opened back in December.

Now, the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is happening this Wednesday on Stone Pointe Drive.

The event starts at 4 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided.

If you’d like more information, you can call Central Point Parks and Recreation at 541-664-3321.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »