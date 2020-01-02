New Parks & Recreation District proposed for White City

Home
White City, Ore — Jackson County Commissioners approved a proposal for a new Parks and Recreation Department in White City.

Parks in White City were maintained by a community group, but the group said they can’t continue operations so they asked the county to step in.

If approved by voters in May, the proposal will establish a new Parks & Recreation district to service areas like “Burns Park” and the “Cascade Community Pool”.

Two public hearings will be held before the proposal ends up on the ballot, the first on February 5th.

