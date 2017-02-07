New Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent announced

Phoenix, Ore. – A new superintendent for the Phoenix-Talent School District has been announced.
The school board said Assistant Superintendent Brent Barry will take over as the next superintendent of Phoenix-Talent Schools.
Barry has been in education for 21 years, 13 of which have been spent serving the Phoenix-Talent School District, according to a press release. He has served as a high school assistant principal and elementary principal.
Current Superintendent Teresa Sayre said, “Mr. Barry has the background, history, and solid understanding of where the district is currently, and the vision for the future.” Sayre went on to say “What sets Mr. Barry apart, and makes him an excellent choice to lead the district, is his people skills. He is a wonderful person, one who is able listen, and work toward a common goal. I couldn’t be more pleased with the Board’s choice. This district will be in great hands.”