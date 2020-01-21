Home
New price increase index proposed for Rogue Disposal customers

New price increase index proposed for Rogue Disposal customers

Local News Regional Top Stories

Jackson County, Ore — Rogue Disposal is proposing a new way of adjusting rates for its trash and recycling services.

At a city of Medford workshop Thursday, Rogue Disposal will propose moving to a new index that better fits the needs of the company.

For many Jackson County residents, that would mean slightly larger yearly increases in rates, to offset even more expensive costs in the long run.

“five years ago we had a 12% rate increase so we’re hoping by making these annual increases a little bit larger, that we wouldn’t have large double-digit increases due to the fact that we’re not keeping up with inflation,” said Gary Penning, Director of Marketing for Rogue Disposal.

Rogue Disposal says the new price index would offset rising costs of operations. Until approved, there will be no immediate increase in costs to customers. Any increases would take place on January 1st of the next year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »