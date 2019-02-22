New rape charges against Sams Valley man

Jackson County, Ore — A Sams Valley man accused of raping two women was back in court today.
Now facing new charges after an additional victim has come forward.
Derek Stout is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2016 and pointing a gun at another.
According to the District Attorney’s Office an attempted rape charge was dropped against Stout due to the statute of limitation on attempted sexual assault.
Earlier this year, an additional victim came forward accusing Stout of rape, putting the total number of victims at 3.
Today, Stout was arraigned on the new charge, which was added to the ongoing case.
He’s scheduled to be back in court next month.
